Joe Biden says he discussed imprisoned Americans with Vladimir Putin

President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands and meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 19:52
Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden said after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin that he is “not going to walk away” from the plight of two Americans detained in Russia.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Biden said he raised the imprisonment of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed in his meeting with Mr Putin.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Geneva, Mr Biden said: “We discussed it.

“I’m going to follow through with that discussion.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Mr Putin opened the door to possible discussions about a prisoner swap with the US for the release of the Americans and said those conversations would continue.

The US did not immediately comment on Mr Putin’s characterisation of the discussion.

