EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with her EU Digital Covid Certificate (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP)
Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 13:43
Associated Press Reporter

The European Union (EU) is recommending that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.

EU members agreed on Wednesday to add the United States to the list of countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted.

The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the 27-nation bloc.

The recommendation is non-binding, and national governments have authority to require test results or vaccination records and to set other entry conditions.

Five other countries added to list

  • North Macedonia
  • Albania
  • Serbia
  • Lebanon
  • Taiwan

Some EU countries have already started allowing American visitors in.

In addition to the US, the representatives of EU nations added five other countries – North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan – to the tourist travel list.

The European Council updates the list based on epidemiological data, and reviews it every two weeks.

The representatives also decided to remove a reciprocity clause for the special administrative regions of China Macau and Hong Kong.

The recommendations are expected to be formalised on Friday.

coronavirus
