UK ticket-holder claims €130m EuroMillions jackpot

The lucky ticket-holder is the fourth EuroMillions jackpot winner in the UK this year.
A UK ticket-holder won the £111m jackpot in Friday’s draw (Yui Mok/PA)

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 11:47
PA Reporter

A UK ticket-holder has come forward to claim Friday’s €130 million EuroMillions jackpot, operator Camelot said.

The player correctly matched all five of the EuroMillions numbers alongside the two Lucky Star numbers.

The winning numbers were 07, 20, 36, 40 and 46, and the winning Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 04.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Camelot said there would be no information on whether the winner is an individual or syndicate, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What sensational news on a sunny summer weekend for one lucky EuroMillions player.

“They have instantly become the ninth biggest winner in UK National Lottery history and have a fortune which can make their dreams come true.

“We will now look to support the ticket-holder through the process and help them to start to enjoy their life-changing win.”

The lucky ticket-holder is the fourth EuroMillions jackpot winner in the UK this year.

In April, an anonymous EuroMillions ticket holder became the UK’s fifth biggest National Lottery winner after their €142 million prize was paid out.

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of €198 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was set in February this year when a Swiss player took home €210 million.

