Boris Johnson’s ex-wife says their marriage had become ‘impossible’

Marina Wheeler, 56, spoke about the end of her relationship with Boris Johnson as she talked about her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2019
Boris Johnson’s ex-wife says their marriage had become ‘impossible’
Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:34
Luke Powell, PA

Boris Johnson’s ex-wife Marina Wheeler has said she was the one who ended their 25-year marriage after it became “impossible”.

Ms Wheeler, 56, spoke about the end of her relationship with the British Prime Minister as she talked about her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2019.

The former couple, who have two sons and two daughters together, married in 1993 before announcing their divorce in 2018.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis/PA)

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Ms Wheeler said: “The divine plan, it seemed, had gone awry.

“My four children and I already had tough stuff to handle. My 25-year marriage had become impossible, so I ended it, but the whole business was grim.

“So why was I being doled out more? Of course, that’s not how cancer works. Nor does life.”

Ms Wheeler said two years on from her diagnosis that she could see she was “lucky” and urged other women to attend their cervical screening appointments.

“Because I was screened, the cancer was identified early – at stage 1 – and could be treated relatively easily,” she said.

Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler finalised their divorce in 2020.

He went on to marry his third wife, Carrie Symonds, at Westminster Cathedral . Their son Wilfred was born in April 2020.

Read More

'Historic' tax deal reached at G7 finance meeting

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Afghanistan Afghanistan hit by vaccine delay amid deadly virus surge
Coronavirus - Sat Apr 24, 2021 Foolish for England to go ahead with full relaxation on June 21, behaviour expert warns
Police Shooting Minneapolis Protests erupt again in Minneapolis over fatal shooting of man by US marshals
johnsonplace: uk
Sri Lanka Bad Weather

Deadly flash floods and mudslides leave thousands displaced in Sri Lanka

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices