A daily look back at what happened on this day in history ...

Welcome to our daily look back at what happened on this day in history.
The information on this page will update daily to reflect past events on the day in question.
While you are here why not check out our newsletter offerings HERE.
Welcome to our daily look back at what happened on this day in history.
The information on this page will update daily to reflect past events on the day in question.
While you are here why not check out our newsletter offerings HERE.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox
Your Irish Examiner delivered to your doorSubscribe today
Monday, May 31, 2021 - 5:00 PM
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 1:00 PM
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 11:00 AM