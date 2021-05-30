Two die and 20 injured as gunmen shoot into crowd at banquet hall

Family and friends of victims of the shooting wait outside a hospital in Miami (Devoun Cetourte/Miami Herald via AP)
Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 15:14
Associated Press reporters

Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in Florida, police in the US have said.

The gunfire erupted early on Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police said.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Freddy Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” Ramirez told the Miami Herald newspaper.

“This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it’s the same thing,” Ramirez said during an early morning news conference.

Gun violence ushered in the Memorial Day weekend in South Florida when dozens of shots were fired outside another gathering in Miami’s Wynwood area.

The shooting late on Friday killed one person and injured six others.

floridaplace: international
