Man charged after shooting of black equal rights activist

Sasha Johnson (PA Video/PA)

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 22:31
Catherine Wylie, PA

A man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.

The 27-year-old Oxford graduate remains in a critical condition in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday.

On Wednesday, five males were arrested in connection with the incident, and on Friday four of them were released on bail until a date in late June.

Sasha Johnson participating in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Trafalgar Square in 2020 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The fifth male, Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, has been charged with conspiracy to murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Mother-of-two Ms Johnson was at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men in dark clothing burst in and shots were fired.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 and providing the reference 1172/23MAY.

Republicans block inquiry into deadly riot at Capitol

