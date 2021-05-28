Republicans block inquiry into deadly riot at Capitol

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the January 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.

The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.