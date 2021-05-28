Republicans block inquiry into deadly riot at Capitol

(Julio Cortez/AP)
Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:23
Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the January 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.

The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.

The vote was another sign of Republican loyalty to former president Donald Trump and an overtly political effort to shift the focus away from the violent insurrection of his supporters.

Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Though the bill passed the House earlier this month with the support of almost three dozen Republicans, party senators said they believed the commission would eventually be used against them politically.

Mr Trump, who still has a firm hold on the party, has called it a “Democrat trap”.

The vote is emblematic of the profound mistrust between the two parties since the siege, especially among Republicans, as some in the party have downplayed the violence and defended the rioters who supported Mr Trump and his false claim that the election was stolen from him.

Four people died in the riot, and a police officer collapsed and died afterwards of what authorities said were natural causes.

Two police officers killed themselves in the days after the riots.

