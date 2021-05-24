EU leaders agree ban on use of bloc's airspace by Belarusian airlines

European Union leaders have agreed a set of sanctions against Belarus, including a ban on the use of the 27-nation bloc’s air space and airports amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet flying between two EU countries to arrest an opposition journalist.

After what EU leaders called a brazen “hijacking” of a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday, they demanded the immediate release of Roman Protasevich, a key critic of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The EU leaders also decided to sanction individual officials linked to the operation, and called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation to start an investigation into what they see as an unprecedented move and what some have called state terrorism.

Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing the country’s air space and ordered it to land in the capital Minsk.

A Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane – in a brazen show of force by Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist for more than a quarter of a century.

Mr Protasevich ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organise massive protests against the authoritarian leader.

He and his Russian girlfriend were led off the plane shortly after landing – and authorities have not said where they were being held.

On Monday night, state television showed a brief video of Mr Protasevich in which he said he was giving evidence about organising mass disturbances to investigators.

Seated at a table with his hands folded in front of him and speaking rapidly, he said he was in satisfactory health and his treatment in custody was “maximally correct and according to law”.

The plane, which began its journey in Athens on Sunday was eventually allowed to continue on to Vilnius, Lithuania.

EU leaders were particularly forceful in their condemnation of the move against the plane, which was flying between two member nations and was being operated by an airline based in Ireland, also a member.

The bloc summoned Belarus’s ambassador “to condemn the inadmissible step of the Belarusian authorities” and said in a statement the arrest was “another blatant attempt to silence all opposition voices in the country”.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said “the scandalous incident in Belarus shows signs of state terrorism and it’s unbelievable”.

Irish premier Micheal Martin told broadcaster RTE that the episode “reflects growing authoritarianism across the world”.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it amounted to a “hijacking”.