Ex-EastEnders star to stand trial for assault and racially aggravated harassment

Former EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis outside court (PA)

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 17:17
Sam Russell, PA

A former EastEnders actor is to stand trial charged with assault and racially aggravated harassment.

Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater in the soap from 2018 to 2019, appeared before Basildon Crown Court on Monday.

The 29-year-old, of Rainham, east London, is charged with racially aggravated harassment, common assault and two counts of assault by beating.

Katie Jarvis, left, leaves Basildon Combined Court (PA)

She spoke only to confirm her personal details and to deny the four charges.

The accusations relate to an alleged incident in Southend in Essex on July 31 last year.

Details of the case were not opened at Monday’s plea hearing.

Jarvis was bailed until her trial date of April 19 next year.

