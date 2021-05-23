Dog owners protest against mandatory sterilisation plan

Dog owners protest against mandatory sterilisation plan
Dog owners take part in a rally against a proposed law by the government related to household pets (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)
Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 16:56
Demetris Nellas, Associated Press

Several hundred dog owners and their pets have gathered outside Greece’s Parliament in protest against a draft law that will make sterilisation of household pets mandatory.

The dog owners railed against the Bill’s “abolition of amateur breeding, the backbone of dog loving”, as they called it in a statement.

Most of them were also hunters and protested against last year’s ban on hunting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A dog owner holds banners during the rally (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

Government officials have said the Bill does target so-called “amateur breeding” by non-specialists, who do it for the money.

They say there are often abusive practices, with female dogs forced to breed continuously for maximum profit and often discarded when of no further use to the breeder.

The protesters gathered in Syntagma Square, Athens, saw it differently and were often emotional about it.

Many dog owners and their pets gathered in Syntagma square (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

“We are here to show our love to our children. They are not just our dogs, (they are) what we have been loving since we were kids and those who govern want to take them away from us,” a tearful Christos Xiros, one of the protesters, said.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after chanting slogans and listening to a speech.

The draft Bill is still at the consultation stage. It will then be submitted to Parliament.

More in this section

Belarus Opposition President’s opponent arrested after plane diverted to Belarus over bomb threat
Netherlands Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final Eurovision winner asks to take drug test after cocaine speculation
Travel stock UK tourists may face stricter rules in France due to Indian variant – minister
dogsplace: international
Congo Volcano

Lava destroys homes in DR Congo after volcanic eruption

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices