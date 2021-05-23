UK tourists may face stricter rules in France due to Indian variant – minister

UK tourists may face stricter rules in France due to Indian variant – minister
British tourists may face tougher Covid-19 restrictions in France, a minister said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 14:13
Associated Press reporters

France may introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer to prevent the spread of the Indian variant, a minister has said.

The possibility of tighter restrictions for UK tourists was raised on Sunday by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

He suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere in between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being prepared for visitors from the European Union and some other countries.

We hope that the variant can be controlled in a country which experienced real failures during the pandemic

Yves Le Drian

Without giving specifics, Mr Le Drian said “health measures that are a bit stronger” could be applied for British tourists.

The minister indicated that the government in Paris is watching how the situation develops before making up its mind.

“We hope that the variant can be controlled in a country which experienced real failures during the pandemic,” he said.

“However, the arrival of the Indian variant and the increase of cases of Indian variant in the United Kingdom pose a problem and so we are vigilant about this (and) in contact with the British authorities,” he added.

“It won’t be the red treatment if we have to do it. It will be an intermediate treatment,” the minister said. “But it is not excluded — this springs to mind because of British tourists — that we have health measures that are a bit stronger.”

From Sunday, Germany started requiring people arriving from the UK to go into quarantine for 14 days. The decision announced last Friday was in response to the spread in Britain of the Indian variant.

