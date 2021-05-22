China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet
China’s Zhurong rover is depicted on the surface of Mars (CNSA/AP)
Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 10:00
AP Reporters

China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, Beijing’s space administration said.

The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10.40am Beijing time (3.40am BST), the China National Space Administration revealed.

China landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars last Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in a first for the country.

It is the second country to do so, after the United States.

This image was taken by the rover on the surface of Mars (CNSA via AP)

Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover has been running diagnostics tests for several days before it began its exploration on Saturday.

It is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search of evidence of life.

The US also has an ongoing Mars mission, with the Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter exploring the planet.

Nasa expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade.

China has ambitious space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon.

In 2019, it became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon, and in December returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

More in this section

Nepal Politics Nepal’s president dissolves parliament and announces fresh elections
State visit to Germany - Day 3 Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland to be barred from Germany amid Covid variant spread
China rocked by two separate earthquakes China rocked by two separate earthquakes
marsdigitalplace: international
Biden Infrastructure Buttigieg

US infrastructure deal in doubt after Republican rejection

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices