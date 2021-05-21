EMA gives approval for new treatment in fight against Covid

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given approval for sotrovimab to be used to treat Covid-19 in adults and adolescents, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, have announced.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody, man-made proteins that act like human antibodies, which is designed to attach to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, limiting the ability of the virus to enter the body’s cells.

The EMA has concluded that sotrovimab can be used to treat patients 12 years and up (weighing at least 40kg) who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at risk of progressing to severe Covid-19.

The medicine is administered by an infusion - a drip - into a vein.

An analysis of the study showed sotrovimab reduced the risk of hospitalisation for more than 24 hours or death by 85%.

Most side effects reported during the study were mild or moderate, and healthcare professionals are recommended to monitor patients for any reactions.

Christopher Corsico, Senior Vice President, Development, GSK, says as the pandemic continues, effective therapies that slow Covid-19's progression in patients "remains a top priority."

He said: "Monoclonal antibody treatments are a critical part of a comprehensive solution to COVID-19, especially as less than 40% of adults across EU member states have received at least one dose of a vaccine to date."

George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir, says "sotrovimab continues to combat COVID-19 as it evolves and has retained activity against all circulating variants of concern."

He added: "We look forward to continuing to work with regulators around the world to make sotrovimab available to more patients in need and help bring an end to the pandemic.”