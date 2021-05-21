Islamist political party leader killed in Pakistan bomb blast

Wrecked cars at the site of the bomb blast in Chaman which claimed six lives (Jan Achakzai/AP)
Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 12:13
Abdul Sattar, Associated Press

Six people were killed and several others were wounded on Friday when a powerful roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying a local leader of an Islamist political party in Pakistan.

It was unclear who was behind the attack in Chaman, a town in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

Local police chief Abdul Bashir said the attack took place when Abdul Qadir, a local leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, was on his way to attend a rally in support of the Palestinian people.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack and police said they were still investigating.

A spokesman for the provincial government in Baluchistan tweeted a condemnation of the blast. It came as Pakistanis across the country were gathering for anti-Israel rallies.

Pakistan is among a number of countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

The bombing came hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas- militant group that rules Gaza. Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province and security forces in Baluchistan have been battling an insurgency for more than a decade.

Baluch separatists are demanding complete autonomy or a massive share to locals from the province’s gas and mineral resources.

Pakistani Taliban and other militants also have a presence in the area.

