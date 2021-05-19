Johnson: Increasing confidence that vaccines work against coronavirus variants

Johnson: Increasing confidence that vaccines work against coronavirus variants

Boris Johnson said there is ‘increasing confidence’ Covid vaccines are effective against the Indian strain (House of Commons/PA)

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 13:11
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

There is “increasing confidence” that vaccines are effective against the Indian strain of coronavirus, Boris Johnson said in a boost for efforts to keep the June 21 date for the further easing of lockdown restrictions.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the latest data indicates the jabs are working against all variants of the virus.

The spread of the B1617.2 variant had cast doubt on next month’s plans to ease the remaining restrictions in England, but Mr Johnson has said there is no conclusive evidence to suggest a deviation from the road map.

In a further sign of optimism, the British Prime Minister told MPs on Wednesday: “We’ve looked at the data again this morning and I can tell the House we have increasing confidence that vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant.”

Mr Johnson thanked people in Bolton and Blackburn – Indian variant hotspots – for “coming forward in record numbers” to receive a jab.

Read More

'Significant moment' as Pfizer confirm Covid vaccine will be manufactured in Ireland

More in this section

Mary Bastholm search Excavation work at cafe linked to serial killer Fred West begins
Virus Outbreak Portugal EU takes step towards relaxing travel for fully vaccinated
China Shaking Skyscraper 70-storey building in China evacuated after beginning to sway
coronavirusvaccines#covid-19place: uk
Virus Outbreak India

India reports record daily coronavirus death toll

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices