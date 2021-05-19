'Significant moment' as Pfizer confirm Covid vaccine will be manufactured in Ireland

Pfizer has confirmed it will manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.

An investment of $40m (€32.8m) will be invested in the facility at Grange Castle in West Dublin and will result in the creation of 75 new roles.

It is expected the facility will be brought onto the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021.

The Vice President of Pfizer Global Supply has said the annoucement marks a significant moment for Ireland and the Grange Castle site.

"We are immensely proud to be able to play a part in manufacturing Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine," said Dr Paul Duffy.

"Since last year, Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech has worked tirelessly to expedite the development, approval and scale-up of our Covid-19 vaccine.

"The company has continually expanded manufacturing capability and external partnerships to deliver increased doses to the world to help defeat this devastating pandemic."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed the news saying that it puts Ireland at the heart of the EU's fight against the pandemic.

In order to expand the Dublin facility there will need to be an extensive technical transfer process, on-site development, equipment installations and regulatory approvals.