Police officer under investigation for chanting ‘Free Palestine’ at protest

Clips of the female officer were posted on Twitter, with users questioning whether she should have been expressing political views while on duty
General view of a Metropolitan Police sign (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 12:33
Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

A Metropolitan Police officer is being investigated by a professional standards team after being filmed chanting “Free Palestine” during a demonstration.

Clips of the female officer were posted on Twitter, with users questioning whether she should have been expressing political views while on duty.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that the force’s internal Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating what happened.

They said: “We are aware of a video that has been posted on social media which shows an officer joining in with chanting while on duty at a demonstration.

“While officers are encouraged to positively engage with those attending demonstrations, they know they are not to actively participate or adopt political positions. This is vital to ensuring the public have confidence in our officers.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and are investigating the full circumstances of this incident and to determine what further action is appropriate.”

Metropolitan Police boss Dame Cressida Dick previously said officers should not take the knee while on duty at Black Lives Matter protests (Yui Mok/PA)

A post on the Twitter account @MPSEvents in response to the footage stressed that officers must remain “impartial” while on duty at protests.

It said: “We police hundreds of public events and protests in London every year and officers must remain independent and impartial in carrying out their duties.”

The incident echoes controversy that erupted last summer when some officers were seen taking the knee in a gesture of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said afterwards that officers should not take such action while on duty.

