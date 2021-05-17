Husband’s distress after dead wife’s wedding ring is stolen in UK hospital

A grieving husband in the UK has been left “distressed” after an engagement ring and a wedding ring, worth a combined £13,500 (€15,682), were stolen from his dead wife’s hand in hospital.

Essex Police said that the woman was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow after an accidental fall at her home on March 6.

She died three days later with her husband by her side, the force said.

When he returned to the ward to collect her personal items he noticed that the rings were missing.

Police said that the rings were on the woman’s hand when she was admitted to hospital and they were never removed during any treatment.

Pc Daniel Burns, of Harlow local policing team, said: “These two rings are very special to the husband as they were both engagement and wedding rings and were bought for her in America.

“The total combined value of both these rings was 19,000 US dollars, which equates to approximately £13,500.

“The husband is, of course, incredibly distressed and upset by this.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who might have any information on the whereabouts of these rings or if anyone has attempted to sell them on.”

Anyone with information on the rings is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.