Judge postpones trial for three ex-police officers charged over Floyd death

Judge postpones trial for three ex-police officers charged over Floyd death
Protesters march on Brooklyn Bridge in New York following the death of George Floyd (John Minchillo/AP)
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 16:51
Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting over the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, a judge ruled.

Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial on August 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter.

The officers’ co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, has already been convicted of murder and manslaughter counts.

All four officers also face federal charges that allege they violated Mr Floyd’s civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Former Minneapolis police officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Judge Peter Cahill said he changed the date so the federal case can go forward first.

He also said he felt the need to put some distance between the three officers’ trial and Chauvin’s due to all the publicity around the case.

The news that the trial was being pushed back came during a hearing on pre-trial motions.

Defence lawyers for all three former officers agreed to the postponement.

The state, via assistant attorney general Matthew Frank, did not support the delay.

It was not made clear at Thursday’s motions hearing who originally sought the change.

Defence lawyer Eric Nelson, left, and Derek Chauvin, right, in court during his trial (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Chauvin, who was seen in widely viewed bystander video pressing his knee into Mr Floyd’s neck as the black man said he could not breathe, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

He is to be sentenced on June 25.

Lane, Kueng and Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Their trial was separated from Chauvin’s to comply with Covid-19 courtroom spacing restrictions.

More in this section

Israel Palestinians In Pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid
China Tech Antitrust Alibaba records first quarterly operating loss since IPO
Brexit UK Home Office launches EU settlement scheme campaign as deadline approaches
floydplace: international
Judge postpones trial for three ex-police officers charged over Floyd death

Fossilised tracks suggest earliest known evidence of mammals at the sea

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 1
  • 6
  • 14
  • 19
  • 31
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices