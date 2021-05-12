Air France, Airbus to stand trial over 2009 crash in which three Irish died

Air France and Airbus should stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges over a 2009 crash in the Atlantic Ocean which killed 228 people, a French court has ruled.

Air France flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed on June 1 2009 killing everyone on board.

Three Irish women, Aisling Butler (26) of Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Dr Jane Deasy (27) from Dublin and Eithne Walls (28), from Co Down, were among those who lost their lives in the crash. The three friends had studied together in Trinity College Dublin and had been on a break overseas together when the plane disaster took place.

Maksim Ivanova (25), a young Estonian man who was living in Dublin, also died in the tragedy.

The court, ruling on a request from French prosecutors, overturned a previous ruling that there should not be a trial.

French investigators found the crew mishandled loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice from a storm, and caused the aircraft to stall by holding its nose too high.

It took two years to find the wreckage of the Airbus A330 jet, which was eventually located by remote-controlled submarines at a depth of 13,000 feet.

An Air France representative said the carrier had no immediate comment. Airbus, the manufacturer of the aircraft involved, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A report in 2014 found that two senior pilots were asleep just moments before the airliner crashed.

Previously unheard recordings from a black box recording which was recovered from the wreck of the aeroplane indicate one of the pilot's final words were: "F***, we're dead."

- Reuters