Greece to vaccinate those living on its islands by end of June to boost tourism

Greece has committed to fully vaccinating all residents on nearly 100 of its islands by the end of June in a bid to attract international tourists this summer.
This is a change to its national jab programme which prioritises people based on their age and medical vulnerability to coronavirus.
Among the Greek islands which will be vaccinated by the end of June are Rhodes, Corfu, Zante, Kefalonia, Santorini and Mykonos.
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “This initiative aims to support local communities, as well as their economies. My message is clear. We are open again.
“I am delighted that later this week Greece will begin to reopen its tourism industry.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety and security of our visitors and our residents.”
Greece will reopen for tourism on Saturday when it lifts a ban on people travelling between different regions.
Around 25% of the Greek population have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far.
The country has recorded 364,000 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in over 11,000 deaths.