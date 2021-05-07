TripAdvisor issues apology as it removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum

(Dave Thompson/PA)
Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 16:31
Associated Press reporters

Travel website TripAdvisor has removed an insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with submission guidelines.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the US-based travel website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to “test the chamber” and called the site “fun for the family”.

More than a million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during the Second World War.

“According the company, it complies with their submission guidelines,” the tweet said.

We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologise to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at large for this initial miss

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor later reversed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it.

The museum then thanked TripAdvisor.

In a statement, the company said it does not tolerate discrimination and regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines.

It added: “In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed.

“We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologise to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at large for this initial miss.”

Manchester Airport stock

Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel on UK green list for travel

