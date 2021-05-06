Swan with sock pulled over head ‘could have died’

Lincolnshire Police said they believed the sock had been put on the animal deliberately because of “how snug the fit was and how far down the neck of the swan the tube was”
(Lincolnshire Police)

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 06:51
Alistair Mason, PA

A swan which had a sock pulled over its head and neck in the UK would have died had it not been rescued, the RSPCA said.

The bird was spotted in the Catchwater Drain in Lincoln on May 2 and was reported to police by the Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital.

RSPCA inspector Kate Burris said: “The consequences of this mindless prank could have resulted in this poor swan suffering over a long period of time and ultimately ended in their death.

“Given that this is the breeding and nesting season at the moment this could have also resulted in suffering and sadly death for any dependent offspring.”

Police are investigating alongside the RSPCA and have appealed for witnesses.

It is an offence to kill or injure wild birds without a licence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, and offenders can face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

