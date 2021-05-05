Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Facebook as ban upheld

However, the panel said it was “not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension”
Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Facebook as ban upheld

Facebook has upheld Donald Trump's ban meaning the former president will not be allowed back on the platform. File picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 14:16

Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Facebook after the firm’s oversight board decided to uphold a ban on the former US president imposed in January.

However, the panel said it was “not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension”.

“Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension or permanently disabling the page and account,” the group said.

“The board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform.

“Facebook must complete its review of this matter within six months of the date of this decision.”

Earlier, it was confirmed that Mr Trump has launched his own communications channel, publishing posts from the former US president.

From The Desk Of Donald J Trump looks like a Facebook or Twitter feed and contains short blog posts similar to those the businessman used to send from his social media accounts.

Users can “like” the posts and share them to their own Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as sign up for notifications so they are alerted each time there is new content from Mr Trump.

They can also make donations to the 45th president’s political action campaign.

