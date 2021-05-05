German government bans Muslim group over alleged terror donations

German government bans Muslim group over alleged terror donations
Police officers in front of a building of the Ansaar International association in Dusseldorf (dpa/AP)
Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 09:58
AP Reporters

The German government has banned a Muslim organisation accused of supporting terrorism across the globe with its donations.

Police raided buildings associated with Ansaar International in 10 German states, the German interior ministry said.

The ministry alleged the money the organisation collected ostensibly went into welfare projects as a ruse to help finance groups such as the Syrian al-Qaida affiliate known as the Nusra Front, the Palestinian group Hamas and al-Shabab in Somalia.

The German government has now banned the Muslim organisation (dpa/AP)

“The organisation Ansaar International and its suborganisations were banned. The network finances terrorism globally with its donations,” an interior ministry spokesperson tweeted.

More than 1,000 police officers raided buildings and office spaces across Germany and confiscated about 150,000 euro (£130,000).

“When wanting to fight terrorism, one needs to dry out its money sources,” German interior minister Horst Seehofer said.

He alleged that Ansaar International “spreads a Salafist view of the world and is financing terror around the globe under the disguise of humanitarian help”.

More in this section

G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting Coronavirus cases detected among Indian delegation ahead of G7 talks
US Election 2020 Donald Trump launches own blog in attempt to return to social media
Virus Outbreak Japan Sapporo Half Marathon Lord Coe hails Tokyo Olympics test event in Sapporo
bannedplace: international
Australia Cricket MacGill Kidnapped

Four men charged with kidnapping ex-Australian cricketer

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices