Police detain 132 at illegal anti-lockdown party in Brussels
Police attempt to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called “La Boum 2” in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium’s current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 12:54
Associated Press reporters

Police have detained 132 people at an illegal party in a Brussels park to protest against Covid-19 restrictions, authorities said.

About 15 people, including protesters and police, were injured in clashes on Saturday, police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said.

About 2,000 revellers and protesters had massed in the park for the second time in a month, and police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.

Police and protesters clashed until deep in the evening.

Police use a water cannon in Bois de la Cambre park (Olivier Matthys/AP)

The government and police had warned people for a week to stay away from the party to no avail, and clashes erupted after big crowds started gathering late in the afternoon.

Some protesters gathered around a bonfire shouting “Freedom!” and “Where is the party? Here is the party!”

Some pelted the police with objects.

Belgium still has strict rules banning major gatherings and insists on people wearing face masks in large crowds.

