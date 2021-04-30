Boris Johnson’s phone number ‘available online for 15 years’

Reports earlier this month suggested senior officials had called on Mr Johnson to change his number because of concerns about how many people contacted him directly.
Boris Johnson on the phone while London mayor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 06:54
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson’s mobile phone number was freely available on the internet for the last 15 years, according to reports.

A contact number for Mr Johnson was listed on the bottom of a press release when he was still shadow higher education minister in 2006 – a document which was still available online in 2021.

Boris Johnson talking on the phone (Katie Collins/PA)

Downing Street declined to comment on the report – first revealed on the Popbitch gossip website – that Mr Johnson’s phone number was available online to anyone who searched for it.

The press release, which related to his work as shadow higher education minister, invited journalists to contact  Mr Johnson directly on either a Commons office number or his mobile.

Attempts to call the number on Thursday night were met with an automated message saying the phone was “switched off” and an invitation to “please try later or send a text”.

The UK Prime Minister’s use of his mobile phone has been in the spotlight after text message exchanges with entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman were leaked.

Earlier this month, The Daily Telegraph reported that Simon Case, the head of the civil service, suggested to Mr Johnson that he change numbers because his current one is too widely known.

