Federal investigators execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s New York home

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani (AP)
Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 17:46
Associated Press Reporter

Federal investigators in the US have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan residence, a law enforcement official has told the Associated Press.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.

Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available, but it comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the staunch Trump ally.

News of the search was first reported by The New York Times.

The federal probe into Mr Giuliani’s overseas and business dealings stalled last year because of a dispute over investigative tactics as Donald Trump unsuccessfully sought re-election, and amid Mr Giuliani’s prominent role in subsequently disputing the results of the contest on Mr Trump’s behalf.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves the Ukraine dealings, law enforcement officials have told AP.

A message left for Mr Giuliani’s lawyer was not immediately returned. Mr Giuliani has previously called the investigation “pure political persecution”.

