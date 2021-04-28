Ryan Giggs denies assault charges

The Wales manager pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse
Ryan Giggs denies assault charges

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Magistrates’ Court where he is charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 11:18
Kim Pilling and Pat Hurst, PA

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied charges of assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The Wales manager pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard during a short hearing on Wednesday.

Giggs, 47, also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.

He has also been charged with the common assault of Emma Greville, understood to be Ms Greville’s younger sister, during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs appeared in the dock for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.

Ryan Giggs had a glittering career with Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)

Giggs, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and enter his not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26.

His conditions of bail are he must not contact Kate or Emma Greville or go to any address where they are.

The hearing, lasting 13 minutes, dealt with procedural matters as the case was sent to the crown court for a further hearing.

Read More

Formal investigation launched into Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Feb 19, 2021 Europe will reach herd immunity by August – BioNTech chief
British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp ‘World’s most valuable stamp’ goes on show in London ahead of auction
Biden Biden to pitch ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress ahead of 100th day in office
giggsplace: ukplace: north westplace: wales
Latvia Building Fire

Eight die in building blaze in Latvian capital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 16
  • 41
  • 43
  • 47
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices