Threshold reached for recall vote against governor of California

Organisers of the recall effort against California governor Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, election officials in the US state said, likely triggering just the second such election in state history.

“The people of California have done what the politicians thought would be impossible,” said Orrin Heatlie, the retired county sheriff’s sergeant who launched the recall effort last year.

“Our work is just beginning.

“Now the real campaign is about to commence.”

This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made -- from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions.



There's too much at stake. pic.twitter.com/5ZEszlrcYl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2021

Mr Heatlie spearheaded the signature collection effort that began last June and then picked up momentum in the autumn as frustration grew over Mr Newsom’s coronavirus-related actions.

The California secretary of state’s office said more than 1.6 million signatures had been deemed valid as of Monday, about 100,000 more than required.

People who signed petitions now have 30 days to withdraw their signatures, though it is unlikely enough will do so to stop the question from going to voters.

The recall against Mr Newsom, a first-term Democrat seen as a possible White House hopeful someday, will be among the highest-profile political races in the country this year.

He launched a campaign to fight the effort in March alongside endorsements from Democrats including US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

California governor Gavin Newsom (Nic Coury/AP)

So far no other Democrats have jumped in to run against him.

“I am not going to take this fight lying down,” read a fundraising appeal sent by Mr Newsom shortly after Monday’s announcement about the signatures.

“There is too much at stake, and I intend to win.”

His campaign manager, Juan Rodriguez, repeated criticism that the campaign is a partisan effort by pro-Trump Republicans that “seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made under Governor Newsom – fighting Covid, supporting families who are struggling, protecting our environment, common-sense gun safety laws”.

Caitlyn Jenner is among the candidates to be governor (Jordan Strauss/AP)

An election is likely in the autumn and voters would face two questions: Should Mr Newsom be recalled and who should replace him?

The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

If Mr Newsom survives the recall he will be up for reelection in 2022.

Republicans running to replace Mr Newsom include former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and reality TV star and former Olympic decathlon champion Caitlyn Jenner, who has never run for elected office.

We're going to #RecallGavinNewsom! My statement on the recall meeting the threshold: pic.twitter.com/XtAxqlUA82 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) April 26, 2021

Businessman John Cox, who lost badly to Mr Newsom in 2018, and former Congressman Doug Ose, also are running.

“Californians from all walks of life are seizing this historic opportunity to demand change,” Mr Faulconer said in a statement.

“As the only candidate who’s won tough elections and enacted real reform, I am ready to lead this movement.”

Gavin Newsom is so threatened by our campaign that he’s trying to fundraise off my announcement instead of focusing on doing his actual job.



This is what entrenched politicians do. They play politics instead of doing what’s right for the people of California. #RecallNewsom — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Dozens of other candidates, serious and not, are expected to enter the race.

The only other time a governor has faced a recall election was in 2003, when Democrat Gray Davis was voted out and replaced with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Democrats believe Mr Davis was hurt politically when lieutenant governor Cruz Bustamante, a fellow Democrat, entered the race.

Mr Newsom won election in 2018 with support from more than 60% of the voters.

Recalling him will be a tough sell in the heavily Democratic state where just a quarter of the state’s registered voters are Republicans, about the same number as those who identify as “no party preference”.