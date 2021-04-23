Wales manager Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women

Wales manager Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to PR worker Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November.
Ryan Giggs (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 16:34
Kim Pilling, PA

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

He faces an additional charge of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident.

He will appear on bail at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28, said Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement, the UK Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.” Police were called to the address in Chatsworth Road at 10.05pm on Sunday November 1 to reports of a disturbance.

A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

