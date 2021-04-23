Terror probe as French policewoman fatally stabbed inside station

Terror probe as French policewoman fatally stabbed inside station
Police near the scene of a stabbing at a police station in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris(Clement Lanot via AP)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 15:28
Associated Press Reporter

French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing of a French police officer inside her police station near the historic Rambouillet chateau outside Paris.

Fellow officers shot and killed the suspected attacker at the scene.

The identity and motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told the Associated Press.

The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said.

Police near the scene of the stabbing in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris (Clement Lanot via AP)

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it had taken over the case and opened an investigation into murder of a person of public authority in relation with a terrorist group.

“We are in a state of astoundment,” Karl Olive, vice president of the regional council, said on BFM television.

The attack took place south-west of Paris just inside the police station in a quiet residential area of the town of Rambouillet, about 750 metres from a former royal estate that is sometimes used for international peace negotiations.

Police cordons ringed the area after the stabbing.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, interior minister Gerald Darmanin and other top officials visited the scene of the attack to show their support for police.

Police near the scene (Clement Lanot via AP)

“Police are symbols of the republic. They are France,” Valerie Pecresse, president of the Paris region, told reporters at the scene, adding that “the face of France” was targeted.

France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamic extremists.

The attack comes as President Emmanuel Macron’s government is toughening its security policies, amid voter concerns about crime and complaints from police that they are in increasing danger.

Mr Macron may face a challenge from French far-right leader Marine Le Pen if he seeks a second term in France’s presidential election next year.

More in this section

Ryan Giggs File Photo Ryan Giggs charged with assault on ex-girlfriend
Florida zoo welcomes baby klipspringer antelope Florida zoo welcomes baby klipspringer antelope
Lost frescoes to greet visitors when Italy’s Uffizi reopens Lost frescoes to greet visitors when Italy’s Uffizi reopens
policewomanplace: international
US Japan

Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK and EU

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 27
  • 30
  • 46
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices