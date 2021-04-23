Japan issues third coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at a park in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 10:04
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

Japan has issued a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 through until May 11.

Japan’s third state of emergency since the pandemic began comes only a month after an earlier, toothless emergency ended in the Tokyo area.

(PA Graphics)

This time, after a law stipulating virus measures was toughened in February, authorities can issue binding orders for businesses to shorten their hours or close, with compensation for those who comply and penalties for violators.

Japan, which has had about half a million Covid-19 cases and 10,000 deaths, has not enforced lockdowns.

