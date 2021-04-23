Dozens arrested amid Turkish cryptocurrency fraud investigation

Dozens arrested amid Turkish cryptocurrency fraud investigation
The probe concerns the Thodex exchange (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 08:34
AP Reporters

Turkish police have detained 62 people as part of an investigation into a cryptocurrency exchange which is accused of defrauding investors, according to reports.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said prosecutors issued detention warrants for 16 more people linked to the Thodex cryptocurrency exchange and said the detentions took place in eight provinces.

On Thursday, Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s office announced it was probing Thodex following complaints from users who could not access their assets.

It is thought to have affected some 391,000 investors and an estimated £1.44 billion in investments.

Thodex owner Faruk Fatih Ozer denied the allegations in a statement on Twitter, and said the company is being targeted by a smear campaign.

He said Thodex temporarily shut down trading after accounts showed unusual activity due to a cyber attack.

Mr Ozer also said claims that the money had disappeared are untrue.

Turkish media reports said Mr Ozer had left the country for Albania earlier this week.

Mr Ozer confirmed this, but claimed the trip had been arranged to meet foreign investors.

Last week, Turkey’s central bank announced that it was banning the use of cryptocurrencies for the payment for goods, arguing that they presented “irrevocable” risks.

The decision came as many in Turkey have turned to cryptocurrencies to shield their savings from rising inflation and the Turkish currency’s slump.

More in this section

Israel Palestinians Dozens arrested after night of chaos in Jerusalem
Spelling Bee Lightning round tiebreaker to help determine National Spelling Bee winner
Virus Outbreak India Fire kills 13 Covid-19 patients at Indian hospital
cryptocurrencydigitalplace: international
Virus Outbreak India

Indian hospitals in plea for oxygen as country sets new virus record

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 27
  • 30
  • 46
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices