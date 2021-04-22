Flying turtle smashes through car’s windscreen in Florida

The turtle probably got knocked into the air by another vehicle (Yui Mok/PA)
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 12:43
Associated Press Reporter

A woman travelling with her daughter on a motorway in Florida suffered a gashed forehead when a turtle smashed through the windscreen of their car.

The 71-year-old’s daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist after the incident on Interstate 95, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.

“There is a turtle in there,” the man can be overheard saying.

A turtle! An actual turtle?

Injured woman's daughter

“A turtle!” the daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”

The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt.

The turtle was probably crossing the road and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

“I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything,” the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.

The turtle, on the other hand, had just a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods, Port Orange police officer Andre Fleming said.

