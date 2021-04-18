Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats in row over fatal depot explosion

Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday evening and told that the 20 diplomats must leave by the end of Monday
Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats in row over fatal depot explosion

Riot police guard the area as protesters gather in front of the Russian Embassy in Prague. Picture: Petr David Josek/AP

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 22:09
Associated Press Reporter

Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country in response to the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats identified as spies for an intelligence agency involved in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion.

Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday evening and told that the 20 diplomats must leave by the end of Monday.

Earlier, a ministry statement called the expulsion of the Russians a “hostile step… In an effort to please the United States against the backdrop of recent American sanctions against Russia, the Czech authorities have even surpassed their overseas masters in this regard.”

A woman blows a whistle in front of the Russian Embassy in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday that the expulsions were based on “unequivocal evidence” provided by the Czech intelligence and security services that points to the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive 2014 explosion in an eastern town that killed two people.

Interior minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the country’s foreign minister, said the 18 Russian Embassy staffers were clearly identified as spies from the GRU and SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services.

At the same time, the Czech police organised crime unit on Saturday published photos of two foreign citizens who visited the country, including where the depot was located, between October 11 and October 16 in 2014 and asked the public for any information about them.

The two men travelled to Prague using Russian passports.

Czech police said the names and photos matched two Russians whom British authorities charged in absentia in 2018 with trying with trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Soviet nerve agent Novichok, in Salisbury.

Read More

Czech police hunt men wanted over Salisbury Novichok attack

More in this section

FedEx gunman legally bought rifles despite red flag laws – US police FedEx gunman legally bought rifles despite red flag laws – US police
Coronavirus - Fri Jan 29, 2021 Chief US medical advisor predicts resumption of J&J vaccine this week
Egypt Train Crash 11 people killed after Egypt train accident
russiaplace: international
Austin Fatal Shooting

Texas police hunt gunman after three shot dead

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices