Sturgeon calls for four-nations Covid-19 inquiry this year

Sturgeon calls for four-nations Covid-19 inquiry this year

Nicola Sturgeon said there should be a UK-wide inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 14:18
Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Reporter

A four-nations inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic should begin this year, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said she had already committed to an inquiry covering Scotland in 2021, but said a UK-wide inquiry could also look at issues affecting each nation.

The British Prime Minister has previously said he supported holding an inquiry into the UK’s response to Covid-19 but a timescale has not yet been set.

The SNP’s election manifesto says there should be a “person-centred” public inquiry that would hear from those who have lost loved ones to the virus.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am committed to establishing in Scotland a judge-led public inquiry to examine all aspects of our handling of the pandemic – including the situation in our care homes – and to have this under way before the end of this year.

“This will happen in Scotland whether or not it happens in other parts of the UK.

“However, there is no doubt it would be beneficial to have an inquiry that could look across the four nations as well as at specific issues within each nation – this would help provide answers to families, businesses and all those who have made sacrifices over the last year.

“I hope all governments across the UK will join me in committing to a full public inquiry starting later this year.”

Read More

Scientists urged to speed up Indian variant analysis

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Apr 12, 2021 Scientists urged to speed up Indian variant analysis
Salisbury incident Czech police hunt men wanted over Salisbury Novichok attack
South Korea US Kerry Climate Change John Kerry: Failing to tackle climate change would be ‘beyond catastrophic’
coronavirussturgeonplace: ukplace: scotland
Vatican Pope

Pope Francis back to in-person Sunday blessing

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices