Meghan’s handwritten message for Philip as she watches funeral on TV from US

Meghan hand-wrote the message on the couple’s wreath (PA)

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 14:39
Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

The card on the wreath left for the Duke of Edinburgh by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in St George’s Chapel was handwritten by Meghan, who is watching the funeral on television from her home in the US.

Meghan and Harry personally chose the locally-sourced flowers for their tribute – including Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent Philip’s heritage, and Eryngium (sea holly), to represent the Royal Marines.

The wreath also features campanula for gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip’s birth month.

Meghan, who is expecting the couple’s second child, is watching proceedings from more than 5,000 miles away in California after doctors advised her not to fly.

The wreath has been laid in St George’s Chapel for the funeral service (PA)

She had hoped to attend, but Harry is at the funeral alone.

The couple plunged the monarchy into crisis just weeks ago when they accused the royals of racism and the institution of failing to support Meghan when she was suicidal in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The floral wreath was designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, who was in charge of the flower arrangements for Harry and Meghan’s evening wedding celebrations in Frogmore Gardens.

She also arranged the flowers for the christening of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie in the private chapel in Windsor Castle, and for the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

Meghan is known for her skill at calligraphy and previously used to write wedding invitations.

Tricolour at half mast on all State buildings for Prince Philip

