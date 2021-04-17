Meghan’s handwritten message for Philip as she watches funeral on TV from US

The card on the wreath left for the Duke of Edinburgh by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in St George’s Chapel was handwritten by Meghan, who is watching the funeral on television from her home in the US.

Meghan and Harry personally chose the locally-sourced flowers for their tribute – including Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent Philip’s heritage, and Eryngium (sea holly), to represent the Royal Marines.