Jill Biden undergoes ‘common medical procedure’

First lady Jill Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 13:25
Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Jill Biden has undergone a “common medical procedure”, came through it “well” and is expected to resume her normal schedule, the White House said.

President Joe Biden accompanied his wife, 69, to an outpatient centre in Washington to undergo the procedure.

They spent about two hours at the building located near the campus of George Washington University.

No further details were released about her condition or the procedure.

Joe Biden accompanies Jill Biden to an appointment for a ‘common medical procedure’ at an outpatient centre in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“The first lady tolerated the procedure well and is heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule,” communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

Mrs Biden has no public events scheduled on Wednesday.

She plans a trip to Illinois on Monday.

