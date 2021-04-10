Meghan Markle not to attend Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle on the advice of her doctor.

However, Harry will make the journey from the couple’s home in California and will be following Covid-19 protocols for the trip, a Palace spokesperson said.

It is understood that Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, had made every effort to join her husband but was not given clearance to travel by her doctor.

It will be the first time Harry has returned to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal just over a year ago.

It also be the first time he has seen his family in person since his and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey – in which they accused the royal family of racism and the institution failing to support a suicidal Meghan.

Prince Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place on April 17 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

In line with England's Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 people – expected to be the Duke’s children, grandchildren and other close family – will attend the funeral.

Downing Street has also announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend the funeral in order to give his seat to a royal family member.

A No10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday."

Originally 800 people would have been due to gather to pay their respects, however at this time the royal family has request the public do not visit Windsor to pay their respects.

A Palace spokesman said: “In line with Government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the duke’s funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“The plans have been given final approval by the Queen and reflect appropriately Government advice."

Mourners coming from outside England are required to self-isolate from arrival and for the first full 10 days after they arrive.

It is understood Harry will be entitled to leave his place of self-isolation on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral.

He could also be released from quarantine if he gets a negative private test on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, said gathering for Philip’s funeral could allow the royal family to "get over tension and broken relationships."

Following the Winfrey interview, the Queen issued a statement saying “while some recollections may vary”, the issues raised would be taken “very seriously”, but dealt with privately as a family.

William, in a rare move on a royal engagement, spoke out publicly saying: “We’re very much not a racist family”.

Prince Philip's coffin will be transported from the castle to the chapel in a specially modified Land Rover he helped to design, and followed by Prince Charles and senior royals on foot, a senior Palace official said.

Prince Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

Gun salutes have been fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea in tribute.

The Queen of England has approved the Prime Minister’s recommendation of national mourning, which began on April 9 and runs until and including the day of the funeral.