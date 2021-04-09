Global tributes flood in for Duke of Edinburgh

Tributes have been paid around the world to the Duke of Edinburgh after his death aged 99.

The prime minister and president of Malta, a British Commonwealth country, expressed their sorrow at the death of Philip, who was stationed in Malta early in his marriage to the Queen.

The duke handed over the formal independence documents to Malta’s prime minister in September 1964, ending 165 years of British rule.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recalled Philip had “made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @Royalfamily”.

President George Vella conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty”.

I learned with deep sorrow about the demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the People of #Malta, I convey my deepest sympathy & heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the @RoyalFamily & the People of UK. pic.twitter.com/OEp6mAt1A8 — George Vella (@presidentmt) April 9, 2021

He included in his tweet a photograph of the Queen and Philip during a 2015 state visit to Malta.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the royal family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Mr Trudeau said he was a “man of great service to others”, first as a decorated naval officer and later as a leader in philanthropy.

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

He said Philip had a special relationship with the Canadian armed forces and noted he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Queen is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Germany’s president said the duke will be remembered as one who helped in the fight against Nazi tyranny.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to the Queen.

We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s president

He said it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humour first hand at meetings in London and Berlin.

“We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Mr Steinmeier said.

“As a member of the Royal Navy, Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe from Nazi terror,” Mr Steinmeier added.

“His contribution to democracy and peace will remain in our memories.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolences telegram to the Queen that the Duke of Edinburgh was respected at home and around the world.

“Many important events in the modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness,” the message said, according to the Kremlin.

(PA Graphics)

“He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and international authorities.”

The Russian embassy in London also posted a condolences message, noting Philip was the great-great-grandson of Russian Czar Nicholas I.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his condolences to the British royal family.

He tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

In Tanzania, the new president Samia Suluhu Hassan said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences. We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning.”

In Somalia, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said: “He led an extraordinary life of service and had a huge impact on British society.”

India’s prime minister also offered condolences.

Narendra Modi said in a tweet: “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

George Bush shakes hands with the Duke of Edinburgh (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Former US president George W Bush praised the Duke of Edinburgh’s devotion to worthy causes and to others.

In a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife Laura, Mr Bush said: “He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign.

“Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to the Queen and the rest of Philip’s family.

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune tweeted that “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom”.

“Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Mr Beaune added.