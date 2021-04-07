Tiger Woods driving at twice the speed limit before LA crash, investigators say

Tiger Woods driving at twice the speed limit before LA crash, investigators say
Tiger Woods was driving well over the speed limit when he crashed (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)
Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 17:20
Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

Tiger Woods was driving at twice the speed limit when he crashed an SUV in southern California leaving him seriously injured, authorities said.

The golfer was driving at 84-87 mph on a downhill stretch of road outside Los Angeles that had a speed limit of 45mph, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday.

The stretch of road is known for crashes and drivers hitting speeds so high that there is an emergency exit for runaway vehicles just beyond where Woods crashed.

Tiger Woods is recovering from several operations (Ryan Kang/AP)

Mr Villanueva blamed the February 23 crash solely on excessive speed and Woods’ loss of control behind the wheel.

Detectives did not seek search warrants for the athlete’s blood samples, which could have been screened for drugs or alcohol.

However, investigators did search the SUV’s data recorder, known as a black box, in the days after the crash.

Woods crashed on a downhill section of road near Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Woods is in Florida recovering from several operations.

Originally from the Los Angeles area, Woods had been back home in February to host his PGA tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

He was driving an SUV loaned to him by the tournament when he struck a raised median. The SUV crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree.

More in this section

Russia Navalny Alexei Navalny’s lawyer says he is suffering from double hernia
Jordan ‘Sedition has been buried’, King of Jordan says of rift with half-brother
George Floyd Officer Trial Witness says officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck while he was on ground
woodsplace: international
Pakistan India

Imran Khan condemned after saying veil can protect women from sex attacks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 32
  • 35
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices