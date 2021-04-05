Lawyer says mediation among feuding Jordan royals successful

Lawyer says mediation among feuding Jordan royals successful
Yousef Allan/ AP)
Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 19:28
Bassem Mroue, Associated Press

A lawyer for Jordan’s outspoken Prince Hamzah says mediation in the royal family has been successful and that a resolution of an unprecedented public feud shaking the key Western ally is expected shortly.

The statement appeared to cap three days of palace drama during which King Abdullah II had placed the prince, his half-brother, under house arrest for allegedly plotting with foreign supporters to destabilise the kingdom.

Jordanian authorities had accused Hamzah of being involved in a “malicious plot”.

Hamzah has denied the allegations, saying he was speaking out against corruption and mismanagement.

More in this section

George Floyd Officer Trial Doctor testifies he theorised that lack of oxygen stopped George Floyd’s heart
Coronavirus - Mon Apr 5, 2021 Johnson warns against complacency as England prepares for next step out of lockdown
Supreme Court Google Oracle US Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright fight with Oracle
princeplace: international
London Mayoral election

Fury after Johnson uses Covid briefing to make ‘unprompted attack’ on Sadiq Khan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 32
  • 35
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices