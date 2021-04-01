Donald Trump Jr buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump Jr buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump Jr with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle (John Bazemore/AP)
Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 15:05
Associated Press Reporter

Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida homeowners.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent 9.7 million US dollars (£7 million) this week to buy an 11,000-square foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter.

The town is about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former president Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.

The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway.

£141,000 Membership fee for residents

Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident.

On top of the home price, new residents must pay a 195,000 dollar (£141,000) membership fee.

The community features a marina that can accommodate large yachts, 45 holes of golf and tennis courts.

Donald Trump Jr, 43, is the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, the family’s business group.

Ms Guilfoyle, 52, is a former Fox News personality and the ex-wife of Gavin Newsom, California’s Democratic governor.

Both are active in Republican politics.

The couple have been dating for about three years.

