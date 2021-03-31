Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Hunter Biden, centre, watches on at his father Joe’s presidential inauguration in January (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 23:12
Associated Press reporters

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has detailed his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir.

Mr Biden, 51, wrote that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself”.

He said his “deep descent” into substance addiction followed the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer at age 46.

Hunter Biden arrives at his father’s inauguration as president in January (Win McNamee/Pool/AP)

“After Beau died, I never felt more alone. I lost hope,” he wrote.

He credits his second wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, with helping him sober up, along with the love from his father and late brother.

The book, titled Beautiful Things, is set for release on Tuesday.

