British RAF Typhoons scramble to intercept Russian aircraft

British RAF Typhoons scramble to intercept Russian aircraft
The Typhoons at Lossiemouth were sent to intercept the Russian aircraft (RAF/PA)
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 21:20
Emma O'Neill, PA Scotland

Live-armed Typhoons were scrambled from the RAF Lossiemouth base on Monday morning to intercept two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F aircraft as they approached UK borders.

The aircraft were first detected by Nato and monitored and intercepted by Norwegian Quick Reaction Alert (QRA).

The interception was handed over to the RAF, who then scrambled out of the Lossiemouth base near Moray.

RAF Typhoons tracked the aircraft across the North Sea, supported by Voyager Air-to-Air Refuelling from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The Russian Bear Aircraft was intercepted by Nato (RAF/PA)

One of the Royal Air Force QRA pilots involved in today’s mission said: “Crews here in Scotland are on standby 24/7 to scramble against any potential threats to the UK.

“On this occasion we were informed by our Nato colleagues of two suspected Russian aircraft approaching our area of interest.

“We were scrambled and intercepted two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F operating near the UK, remaining on task to dissuade them from operating in the area.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of UK and Nato airspace, every minute of every day.”

More in this section

Myanmar Thai soldiers ‘returning people to Myanmar’ after thousands flee air strikes
Coronavirus - Mon Mar 29, 2021 Care home staff have ‘professional responsibility’ to get Covid jab, England's CMO says
Coronavirus - Mon Mar 29, 2021 Johnson urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease in England
rafpa-sourceplace: scotland
George Floyd Officer Trial

Jurors shown video of George Floyd gasping for breath at ex-officer’s trial

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices