Uighur Muslims in Turkey stage protest at visit of Chinese foreign minister

Hundreds of Uighurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul, denouncing Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China’s far-western Xinjiang region.

The crowd gathered at Istanbul’s Beyazit Square, holding posters of missing relatives they believe are being kept in detention camps in China and chanting slogans against Beijing.

Dozens of Uighurs, Turkish opposition politicians and academics also assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, as Mr Wang met with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and later with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We call on Turkey to stand with East Turkestan,” said Burhan Uluyol, who joined the protest in Istanbul.

“We call on Turkey to not turn its back on our Uighur people because of some economic benefit.”

He was using the Uighurs’ term of reference to their heartland in Xinjiang.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi talks during a meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara (AP)

Uighurs, a Turkic group native to China’s Xinjiang region, have sought refuge in Turkey for decades because of their shared cultural ties with the country.

Once a champion of the Uyghur cause, Turkey has become less vocal about their plight in recent years as it has developed economic ties with China.

Initially, Beijing denied the existence of camps detaining Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, but has since described them as centres to provide job training and to reeducate those exposed to extremists.

Chinese officials deny all charges of human rights abuses there.

China recently ratified an extradition treaty with Turkey that was signed years ago, raising fears among the Uighur community that they could be sent back to the country they fled.

Turkey has yet to ratify the agreement.

Protesters from the Uyghur community living in Turkey step on a Chineses flag Emrah Gurel/AP)

Fatma Hasan, a 21-year-old Uighur demonstrator, said she believes Mr Wang will pressure Turkey to ratify the agreement.

“If there is pressure, and the agreement is signed, we will be returned,” she said.

“We are here (protesting) because we don’t want to end up in such a situation.

Both Turkish and Chinese authorities insist that the extradition bill does not aim to target Uighurs for deportation.

Mr Wang arrived in Ankara as part of a regional tour that is taking him to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain.