Jewelled pig-shaped evening bag sells at auction for over €126,000

Jewelled pig-shaped evening bag sells at auction for over €126,000

The unusual gem-set gold mesh purse by Lacloche Freres (Sotheby’s/PA)

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 20:36
Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

An eccentric pig-shaped diamond and ruby evening bag has sold for more than £109,000 (€126,477) at auction.

The unusual purse – which went for 44 times more than expected – formed part of a huge sale of glittering jewellery and antique heirlooms which belonged to the late Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The high society treasures fetched a total of over €5.8 million at Sotheby’s on Wednesday.

Patricia Knatchbull, the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who died in 2017, was a first cousin of the Duke of Edinburgh, a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and a great niece of Russia’s last Tsarina.

She was the daughter of Earl Mountbatten – the last Viceroy of India – who was murdered by the IRA in 1979, and his wife Edwina.

Among the 385 lots was the Banks diamond brooch which sold for £138,600 (€160,800).

The piece – which originally belonged to the explorer and botanist Joseph Banks – is set with a cushion-shaped yellow diamond, and was estimated to fetch up to £60,000 (€69,600).

The historic jewel was passed down through the Knatchbull Baronets.

The Lacloche Freres ruby and diamond evening mesh bag in the shape of a pig sold for £109,620 (€127,196) – 44 times its estimate of between £2,000 and £3,000.

The unusual purse features eyes set with cabochon rubies, a tail and trotters made of rose-cut diamonds and a spine of cushion-shaped diamonds.

The Prince of Wales with Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma (John Stillwell/PA)

It belonged to the Countess’s mother Edwina, the 1st Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The Mountbatten family loved animals and had a menagerie of pets wherever they lived, including a horse gifted to Edwina and Louis Mountbatten by the Maharajah of Jaipur for their wedding, and a lion cub that Edwina brought home from South Africa when Patricia was 13.

Sotheby’s said 1,400 bidders registered from 55 countries for the auction.

Queen Victoria’s mourning jewels – a button, brooch and two pendants – some containing locks of hair sold for a combined total of £100,800 (€116,900).

The items were said to have brought solace to Victoria following the death of her mother and three of her nine children.

They included a banded agate and diamond pendant commissioned by Prince Albert in 1861 with a miniature photograph of the Duchess of Kent and a lock of hair which sold for £32,760 (€38,000).

Read More

Researchers observe image of magnetic fields at black hole’s edge

More in this section

Egypt Suez Canal Egypt’s Suez Canal blocked by large container ship
Coronavirus - Thu Feb 4, 2021 Boris Johnson warns vaccine trade dispute with EU could cause long-term damage
Researchers observe image of magnetic fields at black hole’s edge Researchers observe image of magnetic fields at black hole’s edge
mountbattenpa-sourceplace: uk
Virginia Death Penalty

Virginia becomes 23rd US state to abolish the death penalty

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 17
  • 23
  • 37
  • 40
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices