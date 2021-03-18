Actor Armie Hammer accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles

Actor Armie Hammer accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 19:13
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles.

The woman, a 24-year-old named only as Effie, made the allegations during a virtual press conference held by high-profile US lawyer Gloria Allred.

The accuser broke down while reading a prepared statement, alleging she first met Hammer, 34, on Facebook in 2016.

She alleged he raped her for four hours and slammed her head against a wall. Hammer, known for films including The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, previously described social media allegations against him as “vicious and spurious online attacks against me”.

The PA news agency has contacted his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, over the latest claims.

When asked if Effie would be pressing charges, Ms Allred, known for taking on cases involving women’s rights, said: “Effie is providing what she thinks might be relevant to law enforcement and then it is for law enforcement and the prosecutor to decide if there is sufficient evidence to pursue it.

“But I will only say that Effie has the courage to cooperate in any investigation that may be taking place”

